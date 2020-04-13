Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) Announces $0.19 Monthly Dividend

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1853 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 23.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.3% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CLM opened at $9.31 on Monday. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.52 and a fifty-two week high of $12.46.

In related news, Director Matthew Morris purchased 30,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.19 per share, for a total transaction of $248,157.00.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Company Profile

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.

