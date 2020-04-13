Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $2.25 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies to harness the immune system to attack cancer cells. Its products include CPI-444, Adenosine production inhibitor, Adenosine A2B antagonist and Interleukin-2 (IL-2)-inducible T cell kinase (ITK) inhibitors. Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Burlingame, California. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $6.65.

Shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.76, a quick ratio of 7.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $8.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.71.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.05). Equities research analysts anticipate that Corvus Pharmaceuticals will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 1,174.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 952,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after acquiring an additional 877,462 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $431,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 81,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 7,075 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 906,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,930,000 after acquiring an additional 54,422 shares during the period. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP raised its stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 159,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 36,064 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is CPI-444, an oral, small molecule antagonist of the A2A receptor that is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial for adenosine, an immune checkpoint.

