Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) PT Lowered to $295.00

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its target price decreased by Deutsche Bank from $300.00 to $295.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Deutsche Bank currently has a hold rating on the retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on COST. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Nomura restated a hold rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a buy rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $315.67.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $300.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $299.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $299.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Costco Wholesale has a fifty-two week low of $233.05 and a fifty-two week high of $325.26.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $39.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 23.41%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.41, for a total value of $1,156,578.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,582 shares in the company, valued at $10,388,778.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $443,826.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,967 shares in the company, valued at $7,346,125.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COST. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 2,786 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 1,904 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 4,567 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 1,130 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

Read More: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.