County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “County Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company. It provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries. The basic services offered by the Bank include demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing accounts, money market deposit accounts, NOW accounts, time deposits, remote merchant deposit capture, Internet banking, cash management services, safe deposit services, credit cards, debit cards, direct deposits, notary services, night depository, cashiers’ checks, drive-in tellers, banking by mail, and the full range of consumer loans, both collateralized and uncollateralized. The Bank also makes secured and unsecured commercial loans, as well as loans secured by residential and commercial real estate, and issues stand-by letters of credit. County Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered in Manitowoc, Wisconsin. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded County Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded County Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. DA Davidson downgraded County Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 27th. Hovde Group upgraded County Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Stephens downgraded County Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.17.

County Bancorp stock opened at $18.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.39 and its 200-day moving average is $23.00. The company has a market cap of $121.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. County Bancorp has a 12 month low of $13.55 and a 12 month high of $27.98.

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $13.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.22 million. County Bancorp had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 10.45%. Research analysts anticipate that County Bancorp will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jacob Eisen bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.50 per share, for a total transaction of $36,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,529 shares in the company, valued at $208,960.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gary J. Ziegelbauer sold 12,500 shares of County Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.23, for a total value of $302,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 372,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,035,512.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of County Bancorp by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its position in shares of County Bancorp by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 17,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 4,115 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of County Bancorp by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 41,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 4,571 shares in the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp acquired a new position in County Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in County Bancorp by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 155,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,988,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.28% of the company’s stock.

About County Bancorp

County Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Community Bank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries primarily in northeastern and central Wisconsin. The company accepts demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing, money market deposit, NOW, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

