Credit Suisse Group Cuts F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) Price Target to $156.00

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $160.00 to $156.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the network technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on FFIV. BidaskClub raised F5 Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. Barclays reissued a buy rating and set a $141.00 price target on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Friday, March 27th. William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut F5 Networks from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a sell rating and set a $136.00 price target (down from $140.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $142.87.

Shares of NASDAQ FFIV opened at $125.39 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $113.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.53. F5 Networks has a 52 week low of $79.78 and a 52 week high of $168.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.89.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The network technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.12. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 28.40% and a net margin of 17.43%. The company had revenue of $569.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.71 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that F5 Networks will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 737 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.19, for a total value of $89,317.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,200,871.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 250 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.03, for a total value of $34,257.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,075,773.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,684 shares of company stock worth $1,052,896. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FFIV. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of F5 Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 526.3% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 238 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 1,941.2% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 347 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 103.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 333 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 220.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 465 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

