CRH (NYSE:CRH) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CRH (NYSE:CRH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CRH plc manufactures cement, concrete products, aggregates, roofing, instulation and other building materials. Through its subsidiaries, the Company operates in Ireland, the United States, the United Kingdom, Spain, Germany and the Netherlands. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays lowered CRH from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded CRH from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine upgraded CRH from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded CRH from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.80.

CRH stock opened at $29.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.01. CRH has a 1 year low of $17.73 and a 1 year high of $40.88.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.7042 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. CRH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.08%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRH. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of CRH by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,444,796 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $461,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,954 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of CRH by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,964,929 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $401,935,000 after purchasing an additional 277,059 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of CRH by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,127,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,818,000 after purchasing an additional 98,000 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of CRH by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 586,045 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,635,000 after purchasing an additional 4,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CRH by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 502,454 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.54% of the company’s stock.

CRH Company Profile

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates through three segments: Europe Materials, Americas Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, readymixed and precast concrete, and asphalt products; and construction accessories, architectural products, shutters and awnings, and perimeter protection and network access products.

