Critical Comparison: KONINKLIJKE VOP/ADR (OTCMKTS:VOPKY) & SAGE GRP PLC/GDR (OTCMKTS:SGPYY)

SAGE GRP PLC/GDR (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) and KONINKLIJKE VOP/ADR (OTCMKTS:VOPKY) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

SAGE GRP PLC/GDR has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KONINKLIJKE VOP/ADR has a beta of 0.39, indicating that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares SAGE GRP PLC/GDR and KONINKLIJKE VOP/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SAGE GRP PLC/GDR N/A N/A N/A KONINKLIJKE VOP/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of SAGE GRP PLC/GDR shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of KONINKLIJKE VOP/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for SAGE GRP PLC/GDR and KONINKLIJKE VOP/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SAGE GRP PLC/GDR 1 2 1 0 2.00 KONINKLIJKE VOP/ADR 0 1 1 0 2.50

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SAGE GRP PLC/GDR and KONINKLIJKE VOP/ADR’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SAGE GRP PLC/GDR $2.39 billion 3.61 $339.58 million $1.39 22.14 KONINKLIJKE VOP/ADR $1.40 billion 4.57 $639.52 million $3.14 16.00

KONINKLIJKE VOP/ADR has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SAGE GRP PLC/GDR. KONINKLIJKE VOP/ADR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SAGE GRP PLC/GDR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

SAGE GRP PLC/GDR pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. KONINKLIJKE VOP/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.99 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. SAGE GRP PLC/GDR pays out 74.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. KONINKLIJKE VOP/ADR pays out 31.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Summary

KONINKLIJKE VOP/ADR beats SAGE GRP PLC/GDR on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

SAGE GRP PLC/GDR Company Profile

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services. It offers Sage business cloud accounting solution; Sage business cloud financials, a solution that provides real-time source of information; Sage business cloud people, a cloud HR and people system; Sage business cloud enterprise management, a solution for managing the business; and Sage Intacct, a solution for CFOs to access integrated management and financial reports across the business entities. The company serves customers ranging from start-ups to small and medium sized businesses, and mid-market companies. It operates in 23 countries across mainland Europe, Africa, Australia, Asia, and Latin America. The Sage Group plc was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

KONINKLIJKE VOP/ADR Company Profile

Koninklijke Vopak N.V., an independent tank storage company, stores and handles liquid chemicals, gases, oil products, biofuels, and vegetable oils worldwide. It owns and operates specialized facilities, including product tanks, jetties, truck loading stations, and pipelines, as well as provides access to road and rail networks. The company operates 68 terminals in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa with a combined storage capacity of 37.0 million cubic meters. It serves national and international producers, distributors, and traders of liquid bulk products. Koninklijke Vopak N.V. was founded in 1616 and is headquartered in Rotterdam, the Netherlands.

