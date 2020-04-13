Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) PT Lowered to C$14.50

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$16.00 to C$14.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 8.61% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial set a C$17.00 price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. TD Securities cut Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$17.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$16.25 to C$18.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$15.50 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$17.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$15.06.

Get Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of CRR.UN traded up C$0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$13.35. 148,363 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 186,519. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$13.21 and its 200-day moving average price is C$15.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.67, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.08. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$9.26 and a 12 month high of C$16.71.

In other news, Director John Michael Arthur Knowlton bought 6,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$10.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$65,199.42. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$253,603.96.

About Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.