CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) PT Lowered to C$14.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$16.50 to C$14.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 9.63% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CRT.UN. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$14.75 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.75 to C$12.75 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.75 to C$16.50 in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th.

Shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded down C$0.32 during trading on Monday, hitting C$12.77. 131,690 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,694. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$13.69 and a 200-day moving average price of C$15.08. CT Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$9.14 and a 1-year high of C$17.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.02.

About CT Real Estate Investment Trust

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CRT.UN) is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 325 properties totaling approximately 26 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of retail properties located across Canada.

