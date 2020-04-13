Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) Lifted to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CUE. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Cue Biopharma in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They set an outperform rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cue Biopharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cue Biopharma from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Cue Biopharma from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Cue Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cue Biopharma presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Get Cue Biopharma alerts:

NASDAQ CUE opened at $17.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $477.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.70 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.16. Cue Biopharma has a 1 year low of $6.54 and a 1 year high of $22.82.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.69 million. Cue Biopharma had a negative net margin of 1,061.22% and a negative return on equity of 115.92%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cue Biopharma will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CUE. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cue Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth $1,138,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma by 22.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma by 8.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 333,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,298,000 after purchasing an additional 47,772 shares during the period. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cue Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth $4,286,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.74% of the company’s stock.

About Cue Biopharma

Cue Biopharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a range of cancers, chronic infectious diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate CUE-101, a protein biologic designed to target and activate antigen-specific T cells for human papilloma virus driven cancers.

Featured Article: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Cue Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cue Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.