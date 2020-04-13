Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) Shares Up 0.7%

Cue Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:CUE)’s stock price shot up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.78 and last traded at $18.10, 78,173 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 68% from the average session volume of 247,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.97.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CUE. BidaskClub upgraded Cue Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Cue Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Cue Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Cue Biopharma in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cue Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Get Cue Biopharma alerts:

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.16. The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $483.49 million, a P/E ratio of -11.13 and a beta of 1.25.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.08. Cue Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 115.92% and a negative net margin of 1,061.22%. The business had revenue of $1.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.69 million. On average, analysts predict that Cue Biopharma Inc will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUE. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Cue Biopharma by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Cue Biopharma during the third quarter valued at $117,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in Cue Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,138,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Cue Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. 39.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE)

Cue Biopharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a range of cancers, chronic infectious diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate CUE-101, a protein biologic designed to target and activate antigen-specific T cells for human papilloma virus driven cancers.

Read More: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Cue Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cue Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.