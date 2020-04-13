Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by Weybosset Research & Management LLC

Weybosset Research & Management LLC decreased its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 281 shares during the period. Cummins makes up approximately 3.8% of Weybosset Research & Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Weybosset Research & Management LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $5,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

CMI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $173.00 price target for the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Cummins from $147.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Cummins from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Cummins from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Cummins from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.88.

In other news, VP Mark J. Osowick sold 438 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.88, for a total transaction of $72,655.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,226,184.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 10,447 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.54, for a total transaction of $1,750,290.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,022,855.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,280 shares of company stock valued at $2,727,957. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

CMI stock traded down $4.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $146.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 923,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,541,101. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.03 and a 52-week high of $186.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.13.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.14. Cummins had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 26.49%. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

