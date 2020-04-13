CV Sciences (OTCMKTS:CVSI) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CV Sciences (OTCMKTS:CVSI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $0.75 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “CV Sciences Inc. is a life science company. Its operating segment consists of specialty pharmaceuticals and consumer products. Specialty pharma business segment is focused on developing and commercializing therapeutics utilizing synthetic Cannabidiol across several therapeutic areas. Consumer product business segment is focused on manufacturing, marketing and selling plant-based CBD products. It operates primarily in San Diego, California and Las Vegas, Nevada. CV Sciences Inc. is based in Las Vegas, United States. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CVSI. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of CV Sciences from $0.80 to $1.70 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of CV Sciences from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded shares of CV Sciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $4.11.

Shares of CV Sciences stock opened at $0.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.62 and a 200 day moving average of $1.22. The firm has a market cap of $58.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 0.43. CV Sciences has a 1 year low of $0.25 and a 1 year high of $5.99.

About CV Sciences

CV Sciences, Inc operates as a life science company. It operates through two segments, Consumer Products and Specialty Pharmaceuticals. The Consumer Products segment manufactures, markets, and sells consumer products containing hemp-based cannabidiol oil under the PlusCBD brand in various market sectors, including nutraceutical, beauty care, specialty foods, and vape.

