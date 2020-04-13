CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Price Target Raised to $71.00 at Morgan Stanley

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $71.00 in a report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.66% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CVS. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on CVS Health from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on CVS Health from $73.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Cfra increased their price target on CVS Health from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded CVS Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.11.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health stock traded down $2.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $58.36. 2,751,702 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,766,901. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.99. CVS Health has a 12 month low of $51.72 and a 12 month high of $77.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.94.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 2.58%. The firm had revenue of $66.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that CVS Health will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP James David Clark sold 3,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $181,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $767,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 266,476 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total value of $19,929,740.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 703,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,614,540.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CVS. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 148.9% during the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 560 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. 77.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

Further Reading: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.