Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ:CY) Hits New 12-Month High at $23.83

Shares of Cypress Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:CY) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.83 and last traded at $23.82, with a volume of 423844 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.82.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CY. BidaskClub raised Cypress Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Cfra upgraded shares of Cypress Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cypress Semiconductor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Craig Hallum lowered Cypress Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cypress Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Cypress Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.29.

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of 238.22 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ:CY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). Cypress Semiconductor had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 1.83%. The company had revenue of $559.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.95 million. On average, analysts predict that Cypress Semiconductor Co. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Cypress Semiconductor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.66%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Cypress Semiconductor by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 933,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,925,000 after purchasing an additional 214,313 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Cypress Semiconductor by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 66,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares during the period. Syquant Capital Sas purchased a new stake in Cypress Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth about $18,256,000. Quad Capital Management Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cypress Semiconductor by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Quad Capital Management Advisors LLC now owns 43,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 8,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Cypress Semiconductor by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 89,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

About Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ:CY)

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells embedded system solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Microcontroller and Connectivity Division, and Memory Products Division. The Microcontroller and Connectivity Division provides microcontroller (MCU), analog, and wireless and wired connectivity solutions, including Traveo automotive MCUs; programmable system-on-chip and general-purpose MCUs; analog power management integrated circuits and energy harvesting solutions; CapSense capacitive-sensing controllers; TrueTouch touchscreens; Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and Bluetooth low energy; and USB controllers comprising solutions for the USB-C and USB power delivery standards, as well as wireless Internet of things connectivity solutions.

