Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Upgraded by Morgan Stanley to Overweight

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $25.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $14.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub raised Cytokinetics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cytokinetics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Cytokinetics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.71.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

CYTK stock opened at $13.89 on Thursday. Cytokinetics has a twelve month low of $7.72 and a twelve month high of $16.96. The stock has a market cap of $825.89 million, a P/E ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.57.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.08). Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 452.92% and a negative return on equity of 10,351.99%. The company had revenue of $5.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.19 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cytokinetics will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 1,072,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total transaction of $16,927,353.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 4,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.96, for a total value of $64,152.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 224,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,904,426.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 3.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,926,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,589,000 after purchasing an additional 73,141 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 2.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 86,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 2,435 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Cytokinetics by 36.9% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 5,143 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in Cytokinetics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,087,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

Featured Story: Buyback For Investors Defined

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.