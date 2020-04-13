DA Davidson Lowers NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) to Neutral

DA Davidson lowered shares of NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. DA Davidson currently has $23.00 price target on the software maker’s stock, up from their previous price target of $22.00.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on EGOV. Barrington Research restated a buy rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of NIC in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NIC from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Sidoti initiated coverage on NIC in a report on Monday, April 6th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Raymond James upgraded NIC from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded NIC from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Shares of EGOV stock opened at $23.55 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.82, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.32. NIC has a fifty-two week low of $15.48 and a fifty-two week high of $24.49.

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $87.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.26 million. NIC had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 22.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that NIC will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This is a positive change from NIC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 3rd. NIC’s payout ratio is 46.75%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning raised its holdings in NIC by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,820 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management raised its holdings in NIC by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 13,784 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in NIC by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 39,930 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its position in NIC by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 23,324 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in NIC by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,039 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

NIC Company Profile

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. The company's outsourced portal business enters into long-term contracts with state and local governments to design, build, and operate Internet-based and enterprise-wide portals on their behalf.

