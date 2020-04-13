DA Davidson Lowers Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Price Target to $21.00

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at DA Davidson from $33.00 to $21.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 27.97% from the stock’s current price.

PINS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Nomura boosted their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $29.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of Pinterest in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $26.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Pinterest in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.17.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Shares of Pinterest stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $16.41. The company had a trading volume of 914,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,612,506. The company has a market cap of $9.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.58 and its 200-day moving average is $20.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 11.74 and a current ratio of 11.73. Pinterest has a fifty-two week low of $10.10 and a fifty-two week high of $36.83.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 119.13% and a negative return on equity of 100.37%. The business had revenue of $399.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.93 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pinterest will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Evan Sharp sold 62,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total value of $1,561,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,561,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 37,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total transaction of $725,369.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,277,465. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 554,042 shares of company stock worth $12,508,546 over the last quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PINS. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in Pinterest in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 145.3% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 137.5% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 38.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc provides a visual discovery engine that helps users to discover ideas for various projects and interests worldwide. Its platform allows users to discover ideas for daily activities, remodeling a house or training for a marathon, ongoing passions, and planning a wedding or a dream vacation.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.