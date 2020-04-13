Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DDAIF. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Daimler from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Daimler from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. HSBC raised Daimler from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut Daimler from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Daimler has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $60.20.

Shares of Daimler stock opened at $32.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.21. Daimler has a 52 week low of $22.75 and a 52 week high of $67.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.60.

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. Daimler had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 1.38%. The firm had revenue of $52.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.86 billion. Research analysts forecast that Daimler will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

Daimler Company Profile

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

