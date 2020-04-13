Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Stake Lowered by Camden Capital LLC

Camden Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,938 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 431 shares during the quarter. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth $422,000. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Danaher by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,194 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 474.5% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273 shares during the period. PFG Advisors increased its position in Danaher by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 27,560 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,307,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Danaher news, SVP William King sold 26,370 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total transaction of $4,225,265.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,593,478.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald J. Ehrlich sold 6,014 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.13, for a total transaction of $981,063.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 129,217 shares in the company, valued at $21,079,169.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 297,385 shares of company stock worth $48,153,397 over the last three months. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DHR traded down $1.24 on Monday, hitting $144.49. 898,080 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,722,934. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $141.57 and a 200 day moving average of $147.15. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $119.60 and a twelve month high of $169.19. The company has a market capitalization of $101.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 15.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 16.29%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Danaher from $176.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on Danaher from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Wolfe Research downgraded Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Danaher from $162.00 to $147.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Danaher has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.65.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

