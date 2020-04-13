DAO.Casino Market Capitalization Hits $3.32 Million (BET)

DAO.Casino (CURRENCY:BET) traded up 11.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 13th. One DAO.Casino token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0198 or 0.00000295 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, DAO.Casino has traded up 40.3% against the US dollar. DAO.Casino has a total market capitalization of $3.32 million and approximately $102,613.00 worth of DAO.Casino was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Fusion (FSN) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001621 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,715.69 or 0.99764683 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded down 28.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 47.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00011738 BTC.

About DAO.Casino

DAO.Casino (CRYPTO:BET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2013. DAO.Casino’s total supply is 167,270,821 tokens. DAO.Casino’s official Twitter account is @Betacoin. The official website for DAO.Casino is dao.casino.

DAO.Casino Token Trading

DAO.Casino can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO.Casino directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAO.Casino should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAO.Casino using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

