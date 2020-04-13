Dash Trading 1.4% Higher This Week (DASH)

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 13th. One Dash coin can now be purchased for approximately $71.98 or 0.01066697 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including ZB.COM, Bittylicious, Tidex and Liquid. During the last seven days, Dash has traded up 1.4% against the dollar. Dash has a total market capitalization of $679.24 million and $860.91 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00061130 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00257199 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001785 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 20.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Dash Profile

Dash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 9,436,988 coins. The official website for Dash is www.dash.org. The official message board for Dash is www.dash.org/forum. Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Difficulty retargets each blockBlock reward decreases each block according to the formula: BaseReward = (MSupply – A)/218, where MSupply = (264 – 1) atomic units and 'A' is amount of already generated coinsPOW mechanism is a voting system for users”

Dash Coin Trading

Dash can be traded on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

