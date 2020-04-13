Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) versus Chanticleer (NASDAQ:BURG) Head to Head Analysis

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) and Chanticleer (NASDAQ:BURG) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Dave & Buster’s Entertainment and Chanticleer’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dave & Buster’s Entertainment $1.35 billion 0.33 $100.26 million $3.02 4.86 Chanticleer $30.14 million 2.09 -$17.73 million ($1.45) -3.51

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has higher revenue and earnings than Chanticleer. Chanticleer is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Dave & Buster’s Entertainment and Chanticleer’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dave & Buster’s Entertainment 7.40% 44.38% 4.54% Chanticleer -27.61% -338.80% -32.21%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment and Chanticleer, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dave & Buster’s Entertainment 0 11 3 0 2.21 Chanticleer 0 0 1 0 3.00

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment currently has a consensus target price of $33.21, indicating a potential upside of 126.21%. Given Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Dave & Buster’s Entertainment is more favorable than Chanticleer.

Risk & Volatility

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a beta of 1.71, indicating that its share price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chanticleer has a beta of 2.15, indicating that its share price is 115% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

99.2% of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.6% of Chanticleer shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of Chanticleer shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment beats Chanticleer on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events. The company operates its venues under the Dave & Buster's name. As of April 02, 2019, it owned and operated 125 venues in 39 states, Puerto Rico, and Canada. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Chanticleer Company Profile

There is no company description available for Chanticleer Holdings Inc.

