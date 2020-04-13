DavidsTea (NASDAQ:DTEA) Trading Up 3.5%

DavidsTea Inc (NASDAQ:DTEA) shares were up 3.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.58 and last traded at $0.56, approximately 920 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 103,785 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.54.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded DavidsTea from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $14.11 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 2.31.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in DavidsTea stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of DavidsTea Inc (NASDAQ:DTEA) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 192,278 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,062 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned 0.74% of DavidsTea worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 1.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About DavidsTea (NASDAQ:DTEA)

DAVIDsTEA Inc operates as a retailer of specialty tea in Canada and the United States. The company offers approximately 135 loose-leaf teas, pre-packaged teas, tea sachets and tea-related gifts, and accessories; and food, as well as tea beverages, such as hot or iced tea, and tea lattes. It provides loose-leaf tea in white, green, oolong, black, pu'erh, mate, rooibos, and herbal tea categories.

