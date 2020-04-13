Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $0.93.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Denbury Resources from $1.10 to $1.20 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Denbury Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Denbury Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $0.50 price objective on shares of Denbury Resources in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Denbury Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Denbury Resources by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 148,069 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 10,131 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Denbury Resources by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 372,034 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 11,247 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Denbury Resources by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 171,616 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 12,142 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Denbury Resources by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 43,897 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 13,374 shares during the period. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its position in Denbury Resources by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 87,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. 70.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DNR traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.21. 1,412,221 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,990,284. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.45 and a 200 day moving average of $0.96. Denbury Resources has a twelve month low of $0.17 and a twelve month high of $2.68. The company has a market capitalization of $111.40 million, a P/E ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 3.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Denbury Resources (NYSE:DNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $310.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.73 million. Denbury Resources had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 17.02%. Denbury Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Denbury Resources will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Denbury Resources

Denbury Resources Inc operates as an independent oil and natural gas company in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, Louisiana, and Alabama in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

