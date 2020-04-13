Deutsche Bank Increases E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) Price Target to $39.00

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Deutsche Bank currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of E*TRADE Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 24th. UBS Group lowered shares of E*TRADE Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays upgraded shares of E*TRADE Financial from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub lowered shares of E*TRADE Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of E*TRADE Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Sunday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.73.

ETFC stock opened at $41.76 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.04 and a 200-day moving average of $42.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. E*TRADE Financial has a 12 month low of $25.76 and a 12 month high of $57.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.19.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. E*TRADE Financial had a net margin of 33.09% and a return on equity of 17.09%. The company had revenue of $679.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.06 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. E*TRADE Financial’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that E*TRADE Financial will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Rodger A. Lawson sold 32,634 shares of E*TRADE Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total value of $1,453,192.02. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,781,264.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael John Curcio sold 2,030 shares of E*TRADE Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $93,989.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,791 shares in the company, valued at $5,407,423.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ETFC. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in E*TRADE Financial by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in E*TRADE Financial by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,615,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,319,000 after purchasing an additional 693,350 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden increased its position in E*TRADE Financial by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 139,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Algebris UK Ltd increased its position in E*TRADE Financial by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter. Algebris UK Ltd now owns 193,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,440,000 after purchasing an additional 73,171 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services for traders, investors, stock plan administrators and participants, and registered investment advisors (RIAs). It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to customers; clearing and settlement services; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; custody solutions to RIAs; other banking and cash management services; software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients; retail futures transaction services; and investment advisory services.

