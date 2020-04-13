Deutsche Bank Lowers Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Price Target to $118.00

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) had its price objective trimmed by Deutsche Bank from $122.00 to $118.00 in a research note released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

NDAQ has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $128.00 to $116.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $114.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Nasdaq from a sell rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $102.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nasdaq presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $107.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $107.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.68. Nasdaq has a 1 year low of $71.66 and a 1 year high of $120.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $99.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $646.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.65 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 15.16%. Nasdaq’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nasdaq will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is presently 37.60%.

In related news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,755 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.44, for a total value of $301,507.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 4.2% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Nasdaq in the first quarter worth about $256,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Nasdaq by 7.9% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 54,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,168,000 after purchasing an additional 4,005 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Nasdaq by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Nasdaq in the fourth quarter worth about $124,492,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

