Deutsche Boerse (ETR:DB1) Given a €140.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a €140.00 ($162.79) price objective on Deutsche Boerse (ETR:DB1) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on DB1. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Boerse in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Nord/LB set a €150.10 ($174.53) target price on Deutsche Boerse and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays set a €150.00 ($174.42) target price on Deutsche Boerse and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €155.00 ($180.23) target price on Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €155.00 ($180.23) target price on Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Deutsche Boerse currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €144.12 ($167.59).

Get Deutsche Boerse alerts:

ETR:DB1 opened at €132.65 ($154.24) on Thursday. Deutsche Boerse has a fifty-two week low of €92.92 ($108.05) and a fifty-two week high of €158.90 ($184.77). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.18, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.32 billion and a PE ratio of 24.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €130.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is €139.28.

Deutsche Boerse Company Profile

Deutsche Börse Aktiengesellschaft operates as an exchange organization in Europe, America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Eurex, Xetra, Clearstream, and Market Data + Services. The Eurex segment engages in the electronic trading of European derivatives, commodities, and foreign exchange.

Featured Story: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Boerse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Boerse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.