DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Acquired by USA Financial Portformulas Corp

USA Financial Portformulas Corp grew its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 345.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,677 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares during the quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings in DexCom were worth $721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 61.4% during the first quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 2,131 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom during the first quarter worth $278,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom during the fourth quarter worth $242,000. 98.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on DXCM. BidaskClub downgraded DexCom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on DexCom from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Citigroup began coverage on DexCom in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of DexCom in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on DexCom from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.35.

DexCom stock traded up $17.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $275.27. 1,166,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,176,288. The company has a market capitalization of $25.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 253.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $259.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.27. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.44 and a 1 year high of $306.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a current ratio of 5.47.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The medical device company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $462.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.00 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 22.65% and a net margin of 6.85%. On average, analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DexCom news, EVP Richard Doubleday sold 1,532 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total value of $359,008.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,352,366.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,531 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.23, for a total value of $320,331.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,971 shares of company stock valued at $25,472,626 in the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

