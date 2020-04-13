Diamond Eagle Acquisition (NYSE:VRT) Stock Price Up 1.2%

Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:VRT) shares traded up 1.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.36 and last traded at $9.30, 31,713 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,496,575 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.19.

VRT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Diamond Eagle Acquisition from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diamond Eagle Acquisition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Cowen began coverage on shares of Diamond Eagle Acquisition in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Diamond Eagle Acquisition from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Diamond Eagle Acquisition in a research note on Friday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Diamond Eagle Acquisition currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.83.

The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 241.31 and a beta of 0.72.

Diamond Eagle Acquisition Company Profile (NYSE:VRT)

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp (NYSE: GSAH) is a special purpose acquisition company formed for the purpose of effecting merger, stock purchase or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company is sponsored by an affiliate of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc and David M. Cote. The company’s strategy is to identify and complete its initial business combination with a business in the diversified industrial sector, which includes, among others, Aerospace & Defense, Industrial Services, Chemicals, Home & Building Products, Building & Construction, Capital Goods, Packaging and Supply Chain, that stands to benefit from Mr.

