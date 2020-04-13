Digix Gold Token (DGX) Price Hits $58.37

Digix Gold Token (CURRENCY:DGX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. One Digix Gold Token token can now be purchased for $58.37 or 0.00855837 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, Kryptono and Kyber Network. Digix Gold Token has a market cap of $6.88 million and approximately $24,563.00 worth of Digix Gold Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Digix Gold Token has traded 4.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002750 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014598 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $186.66 or 0.02736681 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.80 or 0.00217046 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00053905 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00049695 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000708 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Digix Gold Token Profile

Digix Gold Token’s genesis date was March 29th, 2018. Digix Gold Token’s total supply is 121,700 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,919 tokens. The Reddit community for Digix Gold Token is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Digix Gold Token’s official Twitter account is @digixglobal. The official website for Digix Gold Token is digix.global.

Digix Gold Token Token Trading

Digix Gold Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kryptono, Ethfinex and Kyber Network. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digix Gold Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digix Gold Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digix Gold Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

