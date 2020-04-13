DigixDAO (DGD) Trading Down 4.3% This Week

DigixDAO (CURRENCY:DGD) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. One DigixDAO token can currently be bought for $29.76 or 0.00438668 BTC on major exchanges including Binance, Huobi, IDEX and Radar Relay. DigixDAO has a total market cap of $59.51 million and $6.67 million worth of DigixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DigixDAO has traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DigixDAO alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002753 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014697 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $187.09 or 0.02758158 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.78 or 0.00217844 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00053709 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00028385 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00049999 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000708 BTC.

DigixDAO Token Profile

DigixDAO (CRYPTO:DGD) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 28th, 2016. DigixDAO’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens. DigixDAO’s official Twitter account is @DigixGlobal. DigixDAO’s official website is digix.global. The Reddit community for DigixDAO is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigixDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@digix.

According to CryptoCompare, “The DAO token is built on ethereum. The ICO – or initial coin offering – raised $5.5million to acquire the 85% of the DGD tokens. “

Buying and Selling DigixDAO

DigixDAO can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Huobi, Bancor Network, Bitbns, Binance, IDEX, Livecoin, HitBTC, Radar Relay, Cobinhood, Gate.io, Liqui, AirSwap and BigONE. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigixDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigixDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigixDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DigixDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigixDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.