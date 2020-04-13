Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) will announce earnings of $0.11 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Docusign’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.10. Docusign posted earnings per share of $0.07 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Docusign will report full-year earnings of $0.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.79. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $1.02. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Docusign.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. Docusign had a negative return on equity of 27.13% and a negative net margin of 21.39%. The company had revenue of $274.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. Docusign’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis.

DOCU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Docusign from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Docusign from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Docusign from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Docusign from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Docusign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.69.

In related news, CTO Kirsten O. Wolberg sold 7,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $701,053.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 145,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,974,954. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total transaction of $170,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 478,788 shares in the company, valued at $40,826,252.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 746,005 shares of company stock valued at $61,225,487. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in Docusign during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Docusign by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Docusign in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Docusign in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Docusign in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $90.53. 863,373 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,360,151. The company has a market cap of $16.45 billion, a PE ratio of -76.72 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.29 and a 200 day moving average of $74.53. Docusign has a 52-week low of $43.13 and a 52-week high of $98.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

