Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Hits New 52-Week High at $172.96

Shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $172.96 and last traded at $169.54, with a volume of 173280 shares. The stock had previously closed at $169.24.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DG shares. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $169.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Dollar General from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $42.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.98.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.14 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 26.04% and a net margin of 6.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dollar General Corp. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This is a boost from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 6th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.40%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the third quarter valued at about $206,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 2.5% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 147,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,390,000 after buying an additional 3,583 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 355.5% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 10,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after buying an additional 8,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Dollar General by 0.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 56,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,985,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Company Profile (NYSE:DG)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

