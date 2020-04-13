Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $87.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.52% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Dominion Energy continues to benefit from strong contribution from its business units. The company is gaining from organic growth projects and acquisition synergies. The company’s long-term capital spending plan of $26B for expansion of electric transmission and distribution, addition of renewable assets, and midstream assets is a major positive. Amid COVID- 19 crisis, the company decided to continue providing services even in the event of non-payment of dues. Shares of the company have outperformed its industry in the past 12 months. However, the company’s future earnings may be largely affected by share dilution. Further, ongoing delay and rising cost of the Atlantic Coast Pipeline project may impact the company’s profitability. Dominion is also exposed to the risk associated with the operation of nuclear facilities.”

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Argus increased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Dominion Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Cfra increased their price target on Dominion Energy from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Dominion Energy from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.85.

D traded down $2.15 on Monday, reaching $79.44. The stock had a trading volume of 61,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,390,839. Dominion Energy has a fifty-two week low of $57.79 and a fifty-two week high of $90.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.98 and a 200-day moving average of $81.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $68.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.39.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.02. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 8.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in D. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Fusion Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. Blue Sky Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

Further Reading: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dominion Energy (D)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.