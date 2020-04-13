Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Given New C$12.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) had its price target decreased by Canaccord Genuity from C$15.00 to C$12.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.46% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on DIR.UN. National Bank Financial set a C$15.00 price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$14.50 to C$14.75 in a report on Sunday, January 26th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$14.75 to C$12.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th.

Shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst stock traded down C$0.12 on Monday, reaching C$9.88. 274,755 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,198. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion and a PE ratio of 7.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.11, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a current ratio of 4.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$10.74 and its 200-day moving average is C$12.84. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a one year low of C$6.89 and a one year high of C$14.31.

About Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

