DREAM Unlimited (TSE:DRM) PT Lowered to C$13.00

DREAM Unlimited (TSE:DRM) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$16.00 to C$13.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 44.12% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on DRM. TD Securities upped their target price on DREAM Unlimited from C$13.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. CIBC upped their price objective on DREAM Unlimited from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th.

DRM stock traded down C$0.46 on Monday, reaching C$9.02. 31,711 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,443. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$10.84 and a 200-day moving average of C$11.02. DREAM Unlimited has a twelve month low of C$6.92 and a twelve month high of C$13.78. The firm has a market cap of $874.11 million and a PE ratio of 2.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.95.

DREAM Unlimited (TSE:DRM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported C$3.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$383.36 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that DREAM Unlimited will post 0.8700001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DREAM Unlimited

Dream Unlimited Corp. formerly known as Dundee Realty Corporation is a real estate investment firm. The firm provides real estate asset management and advisory services including sourcing, acquiring, managing, and developing commercial and residential real estate primarily in Western Canada. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe.

