Dreyfus Strategic Muni. (NYSE:LEO) Plans $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Dreyfus Strategic Muni. (NYSE:LEO) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th.

Dreyfus Strategic Muni. has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.6% annually over the last three years.

Dreyfus Strategic Muni. stock opened at $7.61 on Monday. Dreyfus Strategic Muni. has a 52-week low of $5.83 and a 52-week high of $9.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.40.

Dreyfus Strategic Muni. Company Profile

Dreyfus Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by The Dreyfus Corporation. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.

