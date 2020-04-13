Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Stock Holdings Increased by First United Bank Trust

First United Bank Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 28.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the quarter. First United Bank Trust’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 75.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ecolab stock traded down $6.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $173.80. The company had a trading volume of 653,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,174,511. The company has a 50 day moving average of $174.06 and a 200 day moving average of $188.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.33. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.60 and a 52-week high of $211.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.84.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.04). Ecolab had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 20.11%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. Ecolab’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.30%.

In related news, CEO Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 9,233 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.66, for a total transaction of $1,917,324.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 750,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,766,596.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 4,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.53, for a total transaction of $1,011,997.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,430 shares in the company, valued at $12,274,077.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 273,546 shares of company stock worth $56,033,000. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ECL. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $220.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $206.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $216.00 to $171.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Cfra lifted their price target on Ecolab from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.50.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

