Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Stock Holdings Lowered by Liberty Capital Management Inc.

Liberty Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. Ecolab accounts for approximately 1.9% of Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $3,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ECL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $391,675,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,843,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $355,826,000 after acquiring an additional 493,401 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,336,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $643,894,000 after purchasing an additional 381,681 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,443,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Ecolab by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,396,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $269,474,000 after buying an additional 264,220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

ECL traded down $5.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $174.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,274,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,174,511. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.19. The stock has a market cap of $51.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.77, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.84. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.60 and a twelve month high of $211.24.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.04). Ecolab had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 20.11%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.30%.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 4,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.53, for a total value of $1,011,997.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,274,077.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 72,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.02, for a total transaction of $14,813,076.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,940,352.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 273,546 shares of company stock worth $56,033,000. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ECL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Ecolab from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Ecolab from $185.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Ecolab in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Ecolab from $210.00 to $206.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Ecolab from $205.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.50.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

