Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Price Target Cut to $15.00 by Analysts at Aegis

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Aegis to $15.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Aegis’ price target indicates a potential upside of 385.75% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on EKSO. ValuEngine raised Ekso Bionics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ekso Bionics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Ekso Bionics from $1.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.86.

Shares of EKSO traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,797. The stock has a market cap of $16.15 million, a PE ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.08. Ekso Bionics has a 12-month low of $2.25 and a 12-month high of $38.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.11 and its 200 day moving average is $0.64.

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.72 million for the quarter. Ekso Bionics had a negative return on equity of 286.13% and a negative net margin of 87.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ekso Bionics will post -5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ekso Bionics stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EKSO) by 534.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 131,749 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 110,997 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.15% of Ekso Bionics worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and sells exoskeletons for use in the healthcare, industrial, and military markets in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through EksoHealth and EksoWorks segments. It primarily offers Ekso GT, a bionic suit that provides the ability to stand and walk over ground with a reciprocal gait using a cane, crutches, or a walker to individuals with spinal cord injuries and hemiplegia due to stroke.

