Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $62.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Elastic N.V. is a search company. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products which ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis and visualization. Elastic N.V. is based in Mountain View, California. “

Get Elastic alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ESTC. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Elastic from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Elastic from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine raised Elastic from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Elastic in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Elastic in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Elastic has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $87.93.

Shares of NYSE ESTC opened at $54.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.22 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.99. Elastic has a 1 year low of $39.01 and a 1 year high of $104.10.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.07. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 41.56% and a negative net margin of 44.42%. The company had revenue of $113.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.08 million. On average, research analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.46, for a total value of $421,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,243.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Shay Banon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.42, for a total transaction of $504,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,443,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,714,110.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,250 shares of company stock valued at $4,212,675 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 35.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Elastic by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Elastic by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in Elastic by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 3,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. AXA lifted its position in Elastic by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 50,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in Elastic by 4,344.4% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Elastic

Elastic N.V. develops and delivers technology that enables users to search structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Elastic (ESTC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.