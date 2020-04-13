Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) Downgraded by TD Securities to “Hold”

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$11.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of C$15.00. TD Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.48% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on EFN. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$15.00 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Cormark upgraded shares of Element Fleet Management from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Element Fleet Management has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.66.

TSE EFN traded down C$0.61 on Monday, hitting C$9.13. The stock had a trading volume of 678,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,491,565. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$10.48 and a 200-day moving average of C$11.27. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.08. Element Fleet Management has a 52-week low of C$6.96 and a 52-week high of C$13.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 334.18, a quick ratio of 8.52 and a current ratio of 8.82.

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported C$0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.24 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$256.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$246.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Element Fleet Management will post 1.1499999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Element Fleet Management Company Profile

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers fleet management services, including acquisition, financing, program management, and remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.

