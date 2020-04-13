Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ellington Financial LLC is a finance company that engages in acquiring and managing mortgage-related assets, including residential mortgage backed securities, prime jumbo, Alternative A-paper and subprime residential mortgage loans. The Company’s targeted assets also include mortgage-related derivatives, corporate debt and equity securities and derivatives. Ellington Financial LLC is headquartered in Old Greenwich, USA. “

Get Ellington Financial alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Ellington Financial in a report on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine cut Ellington Financial from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. B. Riley cut their price target on Ellington Financial from $19.50 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. TheStreet cut Ellington Financial from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Ellington Financial from $20.50 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.20.

Shares of EFC stock opened at $11.04 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.57. The stock has a market cap of $483.99 million, a PE ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.32. Ellington Financial has a 1 year low of $3.24 and a 1 year high of $19.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 48.04 and a current ratio of 48.04.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The firm had revenue of $45.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.04 million. Ellington Financial had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 36.23%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ellington Financial will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.90%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Ellington Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. 54.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ellington Financial

Ellington Financial LLC, through its subsidiary Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company acquires and manages mortgage-related assets, including residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

Featured Story: Reverse Stock Split

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ellington Financial (EFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.