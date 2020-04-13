EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EMCORE Corporation offers a broad portfolio of compound semiconductor- based products for the broadband, fiber optic, satellite and terrestrial solar power markets. EMCORE’s Fiber Optic segment offers optical components, subsystems and systems for high-speed data and telecommunications networks, cable television and fiber-to-the-premises. EMCORE’s Photovoltaic segment provides products for both satellite and terrestrial applications. For satellite applications, EMCORE offers high efficiency Gallium Arsenide solar cells, Covered Interconnect Cells and panels. For terrestrial applications, EMCORE is adapting its high-efficiency GaAs solar cells for use in solar power concentrator systems. “

Separately, B. Riley started coverage on EMCORE in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a buy rating and a $4.70 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. EMCORE currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $4.55.

Shares of NASDAQ EMKR opened at $2.17 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.95. EMCORE has a 52 week low of $1.46 and a 52 week high of $4.25.

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.13. EMCORE had a negative return on equity of 22.49% and a negative net margin of 35.81%. The company had revenue of $25.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that EMCORE will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other EMCORE news, Director Stephen L. Domenik purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.36 per share, for a total transaction of $33,600.00. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in EMCORE during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EMCORE in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of EMCORE by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,224,574 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,723,000 after acquiring an additional 32,371 shares during the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in EMCORE in the fourth quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in EMCORE in the fourth quarter valued at $142,000. 54.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EMCORE

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal optics products in California. It offers broadband products comprising cable television; laser, receiver, and photodetector component products; radio frequency over glass FTTP products; satellite/microwave communications products; and wireless communications products.

