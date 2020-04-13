Emercoin (EMC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.51 Million

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded down 12.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. One Emercoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0552 or 0.00000809 BTC on popular exchanges including xBTCe, Tux Exchange, Crex24 and LiteBit.eu. Emercoin has a total market capitalization of $2.51 million and $17,713.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Emercoin has traded 16.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00035116 BTC.

MAZA (MAZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000353 BTC.

BitTokens (BXT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007883 BTC.

Sprouts (SPRTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000068 BTC.

PX (PX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Breakout (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000099 BTC.

About Emercoin

Emercoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 8th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 45,427,538 coins. The official message board for Emercoin is emercointalk.org. Emercoin’s official website is emercoin.com. The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC.

Buying and Selling Emercoin

Emercoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tux Exchange, HitBTC, Bittrex, Cryptopia, Crex24, Livecoin, LiteBit.eu, Upbit, xBTCe and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Emercoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Emercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

