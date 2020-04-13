Empire (TSE:EMP.A) Price Target Increased to C$35.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Empire (TSE:EMP.A) had its price target upped by analysts at CIBC from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.94% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Empire from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Empire from C$28.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Empire from C$37.00 to C$34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$35.50.

Get Empire alerts:

Shares of TSE:EMP.A traded up C$0.46 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$29.93. 268,573 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,151. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 178.35, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$29.34 and a 200-day moving average price of C$32.25. The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion and a PE ratio of 15.43. Empire has a 12 month low of C$23.88 and a 12 month high of C$37.43.

In other news, Director Robert G. C. Sobey sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$31.23, for a total value of C$46,845.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$276,073.20.

About Empire

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

Featured Article: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for Empire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.