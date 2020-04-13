Empire (TSE:EMP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Empire (TSE:EMP) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th.

Empire has a 52 week low of C$23.00 and a 52 week high of C$25.49.

Empire (TSE:EMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.45 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.37 billion.

Empire Company Profile

Empire Company Limited is engaged in the business of food retailing and related real estate. The Company’s segments include Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The Food Retailing segment consists of its subsidiary, Sobeys Inc, which owns, affiliates or franchises over 1,500 stores in approximately 10 provinces under retail banners that include Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawton’s Drug Stores, as well as more than 350 retail fuel locations.

