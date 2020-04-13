Eni SpA (NYSE:E) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Eni SpA (NYSE:E) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.50.

E has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of ENI from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of ENI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of ENI in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th.

Get ENI alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in ENI by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 933 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ENI during the fourth quarter worth about $4,644,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ENI by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,145 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ENI by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,970 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of ENI by 179.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the period. 1.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

E traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,750. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.96. The stock has a market cap of $36.71 billion, a PE ratio of 184.18, a PEG ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 0.91. ENI has a twelve month low of $12.10 and a twelve month high of $36.06.

ENI (NYSE:E) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $18.23 billion during the quarter. ENI had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 0.26%. Equities analysts anticipate that ENI will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

ENI Company Profile

Eni S.p.A. engages in the oil and gas, electricity generation and sale, and petrochemicals businesses. The company is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 43 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Oman, and the United Arab Emirates.

Further Reading: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for ENI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.