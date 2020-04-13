Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $3.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. produces, researches and develops antibacterial therapies and drugs through its subsidiaries. The company’s product pipeline consists of etx2514sul, zoliflodacin, etx0282cpdp and nbp program which are in clinical stage. Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. is based in Waltham, Massachusetts. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ETTX. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Entasis Therapeutics from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating on shares of Entasis Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Entasis Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, CSFB dropped their price target on shares of Entasis Therapeutics from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.25.

Shares of NASDAQ ETTX opened at $2.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.96 million, a P/E ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.90. Entasis Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.75 and a 1 year high of $9.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 6.49 and a quick ratio of 6.49.

Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.41). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Entasis Therapeutics will post -3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Entasis Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ETTX) by 42.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Entasis Therapeutics worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 64.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel antibacterial products. The firm develops a portfolio of innovative cures for serious drug-resistant bacterial infections. Its anti-infective discovery platform has produced a pipeline of differentiated programs, which is bacterial infections, including ETX2514SUL (targeting Acinetobacter baumannii infections), ETX0282CPDP (targeting Enterobacteriaceae infections), Non-Beta-lactam PBP inhibitor, and Zoliflodacin.

